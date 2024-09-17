Watch Now
News

Actions

Former teachers aid charged for sexual activity involving two teens

handcuffs
WTVF
File Photo
handcuffs
Posted

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Police say a 33-year-old former teachers aid has been arrested on four counts of inducing sexual activity by a minor and three counts of displaying sex acts to a minor.

Police say Justin Henderson was formerly a teachers aid at Genesis Academy, a private school for special needs youth and in June, two teens reported that he had engaged in video calls with them depicting sexual activity.

During an interview, Henderson admitted his involvement with the victims.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.

Remembering Eudora Boxley, a trailblazing TV cook from WLAC's early days

Forrest Sanders recently introduced us to a Nashville hero named Eudora Boxley. She was the first black woman to have a cooking show on TV in Nashville. Her grandson was precious describing Eudora and how she raised him and how proud he and the family were of her impact not only on WLAC but on a city during the turbulent Civil Rights Era. A woman who did extraordinary things at a time when history did not expect her to.

-Amy Watson

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Embrace 480x360 promo

Our gift to the Nashville community