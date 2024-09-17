Former teachers aid charged for sexual activity involving two teens

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Police say a 33-year-old former teachers aid has been arrested on four counts of inducing sexual activity by a minor and three counts of displaying sex acts to a minor.

Police say Justin Henderson was formerly a teachers aid at Genesis Academy, a private school for special needs youth and in June, two teens reported that he had engaged in video calls with them depicting sexual activity.

During an interview, Henderson admitted his involvement with the victims.

