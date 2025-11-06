Former Tenn. House Speaker Casada and former aide pardoned by Trump, Tennessee Journal reports

Former Tennessee House Speaker Glen Casada and his former chief of staff, Cade Cothren, have been pardoned by President Donald Trump, wiping away their public corruption convictions tied to a fake political consulting firm, according to the Tennessee Journal.

Casada confirmed the pardon Thursday via text message to The Tennessee Journal, the new outlet reported.

According to the Tennessee Journal, here's what the text message said:

“It is good news. I’m just grateful to the president and his trust and understanding of my innocence. I can now get on with my life!”

Casada and Cothren were convicted last year of running a kickback and bribery scheme through a company called Phoenix Solutions, which prosecutors said was created to funnel taxpayer money to themselves.

Cothren secretly operated the company under the alias “Matthew Phoenix” after resigning in 2019 amid a racist and sexist texting scandal that also led to Casada’s fall from power.

Casada was sentenced to three years in prison and Cothren to two and a half. Former state Rep. Robin Smith, who cooperated with prosecutors and testified against them, received an eight-month sentence.

Casada reportedly said he does not know whether Trump is also considering a pardon for Smith. The White House has not issued a formal statement on the pardons, which mark one of the most high-profile acts of clemency of Trump’s second term.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at holly.lehren@newschannel5.com.