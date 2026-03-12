Former Tennessee First Lady Martha Sundquist dies at 88

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Martha Carolyn Swanson Sundquist, Tennessee’s former first lady and the wife of former Gov. Don Sundquist, died Wednesday. She was 88.

Sundquist served as Tennessee’s first lady from 1995 to 2003 during her husband’s two terms as governor. Don Sundquist, who died in 2023, previously served in Congress from 1982 until his election as governor in 1994.

Born Oct. 10, 1937, in Joliet, Illinois, Sundquist grew up in nearby Lemont and graduated from Augustana College in 1959. She married Don Sundquist that same year.

During her time as first lady, she supported initiatives including wildflower beautification along Tennessee’s interstate highways and hosting the annual Easter Egg Roll for children. She also served on the U.S. Service Organizations Board of Governors after being appointed by President Ronald Reagan in 1989.

Sundquist died peacefully in Collierville, according to her obituary.

The family asked that memorial donations be made to the Great Smoky Mountains Heritage Center in Townsend in lieu of flowers.