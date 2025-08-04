Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
News

Actions

Former Tennessee football coach Derek Dooley to challenge Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff

Election 2026 Georgia Senate
Wade Payne/AP
FILE - Tennessee Volunteers head coach Derek Dooley watches his team warm up before an NCAA college football game on Sept. 22, 2012, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne, File)
Election 2026 Georgia Senate
Posted

ATLANTA (AP) — Former Tennessee football coach Derek Dooley joins Georgia Republican field to challenge Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff.

This is breaking news and will be updated with more details.

Songwriters collaborate with adults with disabilities, writing beautiful new songs

Music City is built on the talents of songwriters - and I can guarantee you've never seen a better collaboration than this! You'll be cheering and crying... and glad you took time to watch this story. Enjoy! 

- Carrie Sharp

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stay informed with the latest weather tracking