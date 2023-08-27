Former Tennessee Governor Don Sundquist dead at 87

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WTVF) — Former Governor Don Sundquist has died at the age of 87.

Sundquist defeated former Nashville Mayor Phil Bresden in 1994 in the race to become Tennessee's 47th governor.

He was born in Moline, Illinois, and received his bachelor's degree from Augustana college in 1957. He served in the U.S. Navy until 1959.

In 1962, he began a business career when he joined Josten's, which is a scholastic products company. He got married in 1959 and moved to Shelbyville, where he became plant manager of the Josten's factory.

In 1972, he left to establish his own company called Graphic Sales of America, a printing and advertising firm in Memphis. This is where he became more involved in politics, as chairman of the county Republican Party from 1976 to 1979 and manager of Howard Baker Jr.'s presidential campaign in 1979.

He won a seat in Congress in 1982 and served a large mostly West Tennessee district until 1994. He was elected governor of Tennessee in November 1994 and reelected in 1998.

While he was governor, Tennessee became the first state in the nation to offer universal health insurance.

Senator Marsha Blackburn sent her condolences to Sundquist's family on Twitter Sunday morning.

Chuck and I are saddened to hear of former Gov. Don Sundquist’s passing.



He was a good man, who served our country and state faithfully in the U.S. Navy, as Congressman, and as Governor.



We join Tennesseans in prayer for his wife Martha, 3 children, and grandchildren. — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) August 27, 2023