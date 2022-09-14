Former Tennessee House Speaker, aide's trial on conspiracy scheme moved until 2023

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — After a request for just a six-month delay, a federal judge instead ordered a year-long pause so Rep. Glen Casada and his former aide Cade Cothren can ready their defense against bribery and kickback charges.

The new trial will happen Oct. 3, 2023, according to an order from Judge Eli Richardson.

Casada, Cothren — as well as another conspirator — engaged in a fraudulent scheme to enrich themselves "by exploiting Casada and the other conspirator’s official positions as legislators to obtain State approval of Phoenix Solutions as a Mailer Program vendor to provide constituent mail services to members of the Tennessee General Assembly."

The FBI raided Casada's home and office in the legislature in 2021. Casada will remain in office until 2023.

What they are charged with:

Casada and Cothren are charged with the following offenses:

Conspiracy

Theft concerning programs receiving federal funds

Two counts of bribery and kickbacks concerning programs receiving federal funds

Six counts of honest services wire fraud

Use of a fictitious name to carry out a fraud

Money laundering conspiracy

Eight counts of money laundering

If convicted, they face up to 20 years in prison. Additionally, the indictment contains a forfeiture allegation, meaning the government is seeking to recover all the proceeds of the alleged crimes.

