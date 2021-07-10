Former Tennessee soldier accounted for from World War II

WASHINGTON (WTVF) — The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency or the DPAA announced that former World War II Army Pvt. Warren G.H. DeVault of Rhea, Tennessee was accounted for September 14, 2020.

In November 1944, DeVault was assigned to Company F, 2nd Battalion, 12th Infantry Regiment, and 4th Infantry Division. DeVault and his unit were fighting with German forces in Germany and was killed during action in November at the age of 24.

DeVault was not recovered due to the ongoing fighting and his remains could not be found or identified.

The American Graves Registration Command conducted several investigations for American personnel in Europe between 1946 and 1950. DeVault was declared non-recoverable in Jan.1952.

A DPAA historian discovered remains in the Hurtgen Forest in 1947 that possibly belonged to DeVault. The remains were buried at Ardennes American Cemetery in 1951 and disinterred in April 2019.

Anthropological analysis and circumstantial evidence were used by the DPAA to identify DeVault. His name is on the Walls of the Missing at Netherlands American Cemetary, where all the names of other missing soldiers from World War II are as well.

DeVault will have a rose next to his name to represent him being accounted for. He will be buried in Daytona, Tennessee on August 14, 2021.