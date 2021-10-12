Former Tennessee state Rep. Jim Coley dies at age 70

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A relative says former Tennessee state Rep. Jim Coley has died. He was 70 years old.

Coley's son said in a Facebook post that his father died Sunday. A cause of death was not disclosed.

A Bartlett Republican, Coley represented District 97 in the House from 2006 until he retired in 2020. Republican John Gillespie won the race for Coley’s former seat last year.

Coley has been praised for his work protecting victims of rape and domestic abuse.

Tennessee’s tracking system for sexual assault survivors is named The Jim Coley Protection for Rape Survivors Act.