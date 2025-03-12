Former Tennessee State Senator Brian Kelsey pardoned by President Donald Trump

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Former Tennessee State Senator Brian Kelsey is a free man after he was pardoned by President Donald Trump.

Kelsey was in federal prison for federal campaign finance charges.

This pardon comes just two weeks into what was supposed to be a 21-month sentence.

He's already been active on social media, thanking President Trump and condemning the Biden administration.

Kelsey pleaded guilty in 2022 to an illegal campaign finance scheme for his failed 2016 congressional bid. He then tried and failed to take back his plea.

Recently, a U.S. District Judge in Nashville denied another motion where Kelsey argued he had ineffective legal counsel and was innocent. The judge said Kelsey had given an “unconditional admission of guilt” under penalty of perjury.

Kelsey appealed again, but still had to report to prison before he was given this pardon...

Kelsey was an attorney from Germantown. His law license was suspended in 2022 after his guilty plea. It's unclear whether or not it will be reinstated.