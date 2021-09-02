Former top vaccine chief sues state officials to 'clear her name'

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee's former vaccine chief is now suing the state in an effort to "clear her name" and resolve the accusation that she sent herself a muzzle.

A new lawsuit filed in federal court by Michelle Fiscus calls out the Tennessee Department of Health, its health commissioner Lisa Piercey and its chief medical officer Tim Jones. The news of the lawsuit was first reported by Axios.

Previously, an investigation by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security indicated the package was sent to her from an Amazon account in her name and using her credit card.

"This investigation has similarly been undermined by the Dept. of Safety’s refusal to provide an unredacted copy of Mario Vigil’s report," her attorney Christopher W. Smith said. "Nevertheless, Plaintiff’s investigation has yielded information that a well-known Republican political operative previously described how he sent a political opponent a muzzle. Thus, there appears to be a precedent for exactly the sort of political sabotage tactic to which Dr. Fiscus was subjected."

The dozens of pages-long lawsuit indicates Fiscus has suffered emotional strain and stress as a result from the incident. She is wanting compensatory damages as assigned by the court.

“The complaint and declaration speak for themselves. I look forward to my name being cleared despite the Tennessee Department of Health’s denial of my right to do so.” Dr. Michelle D. Fiscus said in a statement to NewsChannel 5.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

