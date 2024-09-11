Former U.S. Tennessee Sen. Jim Sasser dies at 87

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Former Tennessee Sen. Jim Sasser died this week.
He was 87.
Sasser was the last Democrat to represent Tennessee in the U.S. Senate starting in 1977.
He was the former U.S. Ambassador to China during former President Bill Clinton's administration. He remained in office until 1994 until former Sen. Bill Frist beat him for the term.
We are reaching out to Tennessee politicians for their memories of Sasser.
Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at emily.west@newschannel5.com.
