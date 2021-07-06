Watch
Former Vanderbilt athlete, sister drown in Texas lake on Fourth of July

KTVT/Facebook
Troinee Broom and Teegan Hill
Posted at 2:06 PM, Jul 06, 2021
HIGHLAND VILLAGE, Texas (WTVF) — A former Vanderbilt athlete and her sister drowned in a lake in Texas on the Fourth of July.

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department said Teegan Hill, 31, and Troinee Broom, 28, fell off a boat on Lake Lewisville, which is north of Dallas, and never resurfaced. Their bodies were located late Sunday night and recovered by Lewisville Fire Department dive teams.

Hill was a former Vanderbilt athlete who ran sprints on the women's track and field team.

Vanderbilt Athletic Director Candice Storey Lee released a statement on Twitter, remembering Hill as a sweet and kind woman.

According to KTVT, the sisters were together celebrating Hill's 31st birthday. After her time at Vanderbilt, Hill became an attorney in Dallas. Broom was a teacher.

