Former Vanderbilt athlete, sister drown in Texas lake on Fourth of July

HIGHLAND VILLAGE, Texas (WTVF) — A former Vanderbilt athlete and her sister drowned in a lake in Texas on the Fourth of July.

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department said Teegan Hill, 31, and Troinee Broom, 28, fell off a boat on Lake Lewisville, which is north of Dallas, and never resurfaced. Their bodies were located late Sunday night and recovered by Lewisville Fire Department dive teams.

Hill was a former Vanderbilt athlete who ran sprints on the women's track and field team.

Vanderbilt Athletic Director Candice Storey Lee released a statement on Twitter, remembering Hill as a sweet and kind woman.

It’s difficult for me to process the tragic news of the deaths of Teegan Hill and her sister, Troinee. I remember Teegan’s talent on the track, but even more so as a sweet and kind woman. Our hearts go out to her family, teammates and all who loved her. She’s forever a Commodore. — Candice Storey Lee (@VandyAD) July 6, 2021

According to KTVT, the sisters were together celebrating Hill's 31st birthday. After her time at Vanderbilt, Hill became an attorney in Dallas. Broom was a teacher.