Former VP Joe Biden Says Political System Is Broken

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Former Vice President Joe Biden said the political system is broken during a series of discussions at Vanderbilt University.
Biden spoke with University Chancellor Nicholas Zeppos Tuesday in Nashville.
Among his remarks, Biden blamed gerrymandering and outlandish campaign contributions for strong division between parties.
He says America needs to focus on similarities and tolerate differences.
He said he doesn't know if he'll run for president in 2020, but his current plan is to help Democrats win the midterm elections.
He attended a fundraiser in support of Phil Bredesen's Senate campaign earlier Tuesday.