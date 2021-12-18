Watch
Former VP Mike Pence to volunteer in Mayfield cleanup

It's been one week since the deadly tornadoes
Meg Kinnard/AP
In his first public speech since leaving office, former Vice President Mike Pence speaks to a dinner hosted by Palmetto Family on Thursday, April 29, 2021, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)
Vice President Mike Pence
Posted at 6:01 AM, Dec 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-18 07:05:25-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — It's been one week since the deadly tornadoes ripped through Tennessee and Kentucky, tearing neighborhoods and families apart.

On Saturday, former Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen will head to Mayfield to help those still reeling from the storm. They'll be joining hundreds of volunteers with Samaritan's Purse.

The international Christian relief group has deployed a Disaster Relief Unit stocked with tools and equipment to the Bluegrass state. They plan to help families salvage their personal belongings, clean-up downed trees and tarp-damaged roofs.

At least 24 tornadoes touched down in Tennessee and survey efforts are still happening in Kentucky.

