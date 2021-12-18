Former VP Mike Pence to volunteer in Mayfield cleanup

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — It's been one week since the deadly tornadoes ripped through Tennessee and Kentucky, tearing neighborhoods and families apart.

On Saturday, former Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen will head to Mayfield to help those still reeling from the storm. They'll be joining hundreds of volunteers with Samaritan's Purse.

The international Christian relief group has deployed a Disaster Relief Unit stocked with tools and equipment to the Bluegrass state. They plan to help families salvage their personal belongings, clean-up downed trees and tarp-damaged roofs.

At least 24 tornadoes touched down in Tennessee and survey efforts are still happening in Kentucky.