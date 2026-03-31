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Former West End Middle School football coach misappropriated around $1,000

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NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Comptroller has found that a former West End Middle School football coach misappropriated around $1,000 by selling school-owned equipment, retaining the proceeds and making personal purchases using the WEMS PTSO debit card

According to investigators, the coach sold football equipment at resale stores and admitted that he sold the equipment for his personal benefit and used the PTSO debit card for personal purchases.

“Schools and support organizations must maintain accurate inventories and act quickly when issues arise,” said Comptroller Jason Mumpower. “Failing to track equipment and delaying the reporting of suspected fraud weakens accountability and increases the risk of loss.”

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.

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