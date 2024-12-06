Former White House florist decorates Cheekwood for the holiday season

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's one of the most controversial and highly debated topics: when is it appropriate to start decorating for Christmas?

The holiday decorations are a big attraction at Cheekwood this year, and it's a process that is planned out months and months in advance. This year's display features the work of former White House florist Laura Dowling.

Dowling was the Chief Floral Designer from 2009 to 2015 during the Obama Administration. All of the different spaces inside the mansion have their own different look, feel and inspiration. Dowling said like during her time at The White House, she particularly enjoys working with volunteers for various projects.

"For me, what I took away from that experience especially was the value of working with volunteers," Dowling said. "And how much the handmade projects could contribute to the warmth and the overall effect of the display."

The 10th annual Holiday LIGHTS at Cheekwood runs until Jan. 5.

Dowling has also been holding lectures and events with the public, with more to come throughout the weekend. To learn more, click here.