Former Williamson Co. deputy charged with misconduct

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation arrested and charged former Williamson County Sheriff’s Office Deputy John Vande Woude with official misconduct.

Williamson County Sheriff's Office John Vande Woude

Thursday's arrest was a result of a grand jury indictment.

TBI notified Sheriff Dusty Rhoades of their investigation of Woude on On April 27, 2021. Sheriff Rhoades then decommissioned Woude and revoked his law enforcement powers.

Since that time, Vande Woude has been working in a civilian position at the WCSO until his arrest today. He was terminated immediately after the arrest.

Woude worked at the WCSO for four years. He was hired as a Detention Deputy in 2017 and transferred to the Patrol Division in 2019.

A court date has been set for September 29, 2021 in Williamson County Circuit Court.