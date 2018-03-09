Forrest's Pension Up For Discussion Following Plea Deal
8:46 PM, Mar 8, 2018
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Former police Sgt. Rob Forrest will receive his full pension even after he pleaded guilty to charges of theft, which allegedly occurred during his affair with former mayor Megan Barry.
Forrest pleaded guilty to theft for overtime wages garnered during their affair. His pension was approved in February -- a number around $80,000 per year.
However, that was approved before Forrest was charged with a felony. The Employee Benefit Board will meet next month to review his pension, to see if changes need to be made.