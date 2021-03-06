Menu

Fort Campbell, 101st Airborne getting new commander

WTVF
File Photo
Fort Campbell
Posted at 9:41 PM, Mar 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-05 22:41:31-05

FT. CAMPBELL, Ky. (AP) — A new commander of the 101st Airborne Division is taking over at Fort Campbell. Maj. Gen. Brian Winski is relinquishing command of the division and Fort Campbell to Maj. Gen. JP McGee.

A change of command ceremony took place Friday at the Army post on the Kentucky-Tennessee line. Winski has been commanding general since February 2019.

McGee was previously at Fort Campbell as commander of the Bastogne Brigade. He has recently been director of the Army Talent Management Task Force.

