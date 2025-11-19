Fort Campbell eyed for Army microreactor

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. (WTVF) — Fort Campbell is among nine Army installations being considered for a microreactor power plant as part of the Army’s Janus Program, a next-generation nuclear energy initiative aimed at strengthening energy resilience for national defense missions, according to a U.S. Army announcement.

The program, launched in partnership with the Defense Innovation Unit, will use commercial microreactors to provide reliable on-site power. Other sites under consideration include Fort Benning, Fort Bragg, Fort Drum, Fort Hood, Fort Wainwright, Holston Army Ammunition Plant, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, and Redstone Arsenal.

“These early site selections align with the Department of War’s goal of accelerating the pace of deploying on-site nuclear generation,” said Jordan Gillis, Assistant Secretary of the Army for Installations, Energy and Environment.

Officials say the rollout will occur in stages and that the reactors are designed to be inherently safe, with no significant land-use impact expected.

