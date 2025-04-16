Fort Campbell family sues the Department of Defense over book removals at school

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. (WTVF) — The family of three Kentucky children — from fourth grade to preK — have sued in federal court over book removals at their Department of Defense school on the Fort Campbell base.

The families were labeled by their children's initials and their parent, Jessica Henniger. They attend Barsanti Elementary School. They are suing with families who attend schools through the Department of Defense across the country and the globe. The ACLU of Kentucky has also joined the lawsuit.

They allege the school canceled all Black History Month programming and removed all materials about it from the library.

Librarians allegedly removed books mentioning slavery, the Civil Rights movement, and Native American treatment at the Fort Campbell school, according to the federal lawsuit. That belief is cited in the media outlet Clarksville Now, per the reference in the lawsuit.

The lawsuit is asking for books to go back on the shelves and claiming their First Amendment rights have been violated.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email newsroom@newschannel5.com.