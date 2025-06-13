Fort Campbell helicopter crash still under investigation, soldier who died identified

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. (WTVF) — Fort Campbell officials have identified the soldier who died after a helicopter training incident earlier this week.

Chief Warrant Officer 2 Dustin K. Wright died in the training exercise that wounded another pilot, who sustained only minor injuries. Wright, age 40, was a pilot assigned to the 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault). Wright joined the U.S. Army in 2010 and arrived at Fort Campbell in May 2022.

"The entire 101st Combat Aviation Brigade grieves the loss of CW2 Dustin Wright," said Col. Tyler Partridge, commander, 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, 101st Airborne Div. "A former Infantryman, Dustin cherished every opportunity to be outside and support ground troops. He did so with strength and honor. We will forever cherish the memories of his service, and his legacy will live on in the hearts of all who knew him."

The accident is under investigation.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at newsroom@newschannel5.com.