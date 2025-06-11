Fort Campbell soldier charged in infant son's death

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A grand jury indicted a Fort Campbell soldier for the death of his infant son in 2024.
Gabriel Anthony Estrellado is charged with first-degree murder in perpetration and aggravated child abuse.
The indictment said his son's death happened on Aug. 9, 2024.
"We will cooperate with civilian law enforcement as appropriate," Fort Campbell officials said in a statement.
