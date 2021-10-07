Watch
News

Actions

Fort Campbell soldier charged with killing wife

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WTVF
File Photo
Fort Campbell
Posted at 11:45 AM, Oct 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-07 12:46:58-04

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. (AP) — The US Army says a Fort Campbell solider has been charged with killing his wife.

Fort Campbell said in a statement on Wednesday that Sgt. 1st Class Joseph Santiago was charged with murder in the death of his pregnant wife, Meghan Santiago, and with injury of an unborn child.

The 33-year-old Santiago is a 5th Special Forces Group soldier. Santiago was taken into custody after the death on Sept. 28 and held pending an investigation by the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division. No further information was released.

It wasn’t clear whether Santiago has an attorney.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap