Fort Campbell soldier dies in training exercise

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. (WTVF) — A Fort Campbell soldier died during a training exercise on Tuesday afternoon.

According to Fort Campbell, the soldier went underwater during a diver training exercise at Joe Swing Park Reservoir and did not resurface. Crews from Fort Campbell Fire and Emergency Services, Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency and Montgomery County Emergency Medical Services immediately helped search for the soldier, whose body was not recovered until Wednesday morning.

The soldier's death is now under investigation. Their identity has not been released.

This is the fifth soldier to die during training on Fort Campbell since 2015.