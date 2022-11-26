Fort Campbell soldier found dead in Clarksville home

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Sergeant First Class Cory Burelle, a U.S. Army Soldier assigned to the 101st Airborne Division, was found dead in his home in Clarksville on Tuesday.

Fort Campbell authorities are working with Clarksville police in an ongoing investigation into the circumstances.

"The Rakkasan family is saddened by the news of Sgt. 1st Class Burelle’s sudden and untimely death,” said 3rd Brigade commander Colonel Mark Federovich. “We extend our deepest condolences to his family and friends and will keep them in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time."

Burelle was born in Massachusetts in 1992 and enlisted in the Army from New Hampshire in 2009. He attended Basic Training in Oklahoma before he was assigned to serve as a cannon crewmember with the 4th Infantry Division at Fort Carson in Colorado.

There, Burelle served as a gunner and section chief for five years, until he was assigned to the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) in 2016. Stationed at Fort Campbell, he served as a section chief, gunnery sergeant and platoon sergeant.

Burelle was deployed to Afghanistan in 2010, Kuwait in 2013, and Afghanistan once again in 2016.

His awards and decorations include two Afghanistan Campaign Medals with a Campaign Star, six Army Achievement Medals, four Army Good Conduct Medals, an Army Commendation Medal, an Armed Forces Service Medal, a Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, a Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, the Joint Service Commendation Medal, the Meritorious Service Medal, two Meritorious Unit Commendations, a National Defense Service Medal, two NATO medals, two Noncommissioned Officer Professional Development Ribbons, an Army Service Ribbon, two Overseas Service Ribbons, an Air Assault Badge, a Combat Action Badge, and a Marksmanship Qualification Badge.