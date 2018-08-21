Fort Campbell Soldier Killed In Iraq Helicopter Crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A soldier assigned to Fort Campbell, Kentucky has been killed in Iraq.

According to the United States Department of Defense, 34-year-old Chief Warrant Officer 3 Taylor J. Galvin -- of Spokane, Washington -- died in Baghdad Tuesday, from injuries sustained in a helicopter crash.

The helicopter went down in Sinjar, Nineveh Province, located near the Syrian border.

The circumstances of the crash remained under investigation.

The DOD said Galvin was assigned to the 1st Battalion, 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment out of Fort Campbell. He had been supporting Operation Inherent Resolve.