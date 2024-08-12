Watch Now
Fort Campbell soldier to plead guilty after conspiracy allegations

A Fort Campbell soldier responsible for safe keeping our country's secrets is now accused of sharing them with a conspirator claiming to be in China.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Fort Campbell soldier said he will plead guilty Tuesday following allegations he sold national security secrets for $42,000.

A federal grand jury charged Korbein Schultz in early March with conspiracy to obtain and disclose national defense information, exporting technical data related to defense articles without a license, conspiracy to export defense articles without a license, and bribery of a public official.

The indictment alleges that from June 2022 until his arrest, Schultz allegedly conspired with an individual, identified as Conspirator A, to disclose documents, writings, plans, maps, notes, and photographs relating to national defense as well as information relating to national defense which Schultz had reason to believe could be used to injure the United States or used to the advantage of a foreign nation.

His original trial date was set for Tuesday.

