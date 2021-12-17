Fort Campbell solider dies during overnight training

Spc. James T. Roberts — assigned to 1st Squadron, 33rd Cavalry Regiment — died Thursday morning after being struck by a military vehicle during a training exercise at Fort Campbell.

Another soldier who was also struck by the military vehicle was treated for injuries and has been released.

The accident occurred at approximately 2:30 a.m. in a Fort Campbell training area. Roberts, 27, of Nashville, joined the Army as a military intelligence analyst in September 2018.

“Our prayers, thoughts, and abiding support are with the Roberts family. Spc. Roberts was a beloved member of our intelligence section, and a friend to many in the squadron. His loss leaves a scar on our hearts,” said Lt. Col. Jason T. Shuff, Roberts’ squadron commander.

After graduating from Army basic training at Fort Jackson, South Carolina, he attended advanced individual training at Fort Huachuca, Arizona. After completing training in May 2019, he was assigned to Fort Campbell, Kentucky.

In 2020, Roberts deployed for seven months in support of a joint Department of Homeland Security Border Patrol mission along the southwest U.S border. His awards and decorations include the Army Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Armed Forces Service Medal and the Army Service Ribbon.

Roberts is survived by his wife, his son, and his mother.

The U.S. Army Combat Readiness Center is conducting an investigation into the cause of this accident.

