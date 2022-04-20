Fort Campbell's Operation Lethal Eagle II to create road congestion, sounds of artillery

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. (WTVF) — The U.S. Army's 101st Airborne Division will be traveling along Fort Campbell and Kentucky roadways from April 21 to May 13 as part of a division-wide training exercise called Operation Lethal Eagle II.

During this period, Fort Campbell and its surrounding communities can expect to hear the sounds of artillery and small arms fire, as well as helicopters flying overhead.

From April 21-23, Gate 7 and the intersection of Gate 7 Road and Highway 41A will become congested or delayed due to movement of military convoys of 10 to 200 military vehicles. The convoys will be traveling from Fort Campbell to Greenville and Fort Knox during daylight hours.

On April 22 and 23, the majority of public roadway traffic will be on I-169, I-69, Western Kentucky Parkway and I-24 between Exits 86 and 81 because of the traveling convoys. Market Garden Road will delay traffic.

Throughout April 22 to May 13, drivers are advised to take Angels Gate or another route around Mabry Gate. High congestion from training areas will cause Gates 2 and 5 to be closed during this time as well.

“We’re alerting the public to reduce inconvenience in travel time and to remind motorists to use extra caution when driving near military vehicle convoys,” said Lt. Col. Kari McEwen, the 101st Airborne Division public affairs officer. “We encourage the public to plan accordingly and allow extra travel time, especially if traveling on I-24, I-169, Western Kentucky Parkway, and I-69 and through construction zones.”

Operation Lethal Eagle is the first division-wide field training exercise the division has held in 20 years.