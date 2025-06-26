Foster youth celebrate educational milestones at special graduation ceremony

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Around 70 foster youth in Middle Tennessee marked educational achievements ranging from high school equivalency to college degrees at a special celebration in Franklin.

"I kind of never expected to be where I'm at today," said 18-year-old James, who navigated two group homes until 2021.

James, who is graduating from community college this year, found stability after a challenging start.

"It was a rough start at first, but then I got into this very loving foster home, and I call them my parents, and they're awesome to me," he said.

The celebration, organized by Youth Villages, the Department of Children's Services, and the Tennessee Alliance for Kids, provided graduates with essential resources as they transition out of foster care. Some graduates received shoes and suitcases, while James and two others were gifted cars to help build their futures.

"Not all of our young adults that are in this program have family that can support them and celebrate them," explained LifeSet Specialist Breanna Steward-Fason.

Programs like Youth Villages' LifeSet are designed to provide comprehensive services to young adults currently in and aging out of child welfare custody. Young people are paired with specialists who help them build healthy relationships, obtain safe housing, pursue education and employment, prioritize health, and provide crisis intervention.

"They're just like any other young person. They want to go to school, they want to get a job and be successful," said Department of Children's Services Director of Independent Living Courtney Matthews.

Each year, Matthews says that approximately 800 young people age out of foster care in Tennessee. This population faces higher rates of homelessness, unemployment, addiction and incarceration. However, with support services like LifeSet and the DCS Extension of Foster Care program, these outcomes significantly improve.

James hopes his journey sends a powerful message to others in similar situations.

"No matter how bad your life was in the early start, you could still always come out on top," he said.

Two additional graduation celebrations will be held in the coming weeks in Memphis and Knoxville.

