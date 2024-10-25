Foundation allows kids in special education programs to be super heroes

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Some days, we truly are lucky enough to see how wonderful a community can be. Thursday, one group's efforts helped students see themselves in a way they never have before.

So, what all do you need to be a super hero?

Well, a grand entrance would appear to be a must. Perhaps be a seeker of truth, justice, and the American way. Oh, and you gotta get in those sort of heroic, low angle silhouette shots with the sun in the background.

"You know what your ability should be?" someone asked Station Camp High student Alexa.

"Run really, really fast like the Flash!" she said.

"Hey Alexa, you have a favorite superhero?" I asked her.

"I like Wonder Woman!"

Invincible bracelets. Invisible jet. A good choice.

"I like her lasso of truth," I told Alexa.

"Yeah!" she said. "We have eight high schools out here. We're about to do a parade."

138 students in special education programs across Sumner County were gathered at Station Camp High. They were joined by peer mentors. This was happening because of the locally-based Every Kid Is A Hero Foundation.

Foundation president Britt Maxwell presented $12,000 in donated money to Sumner County Schools.

"They know they can use that money to help these special needs kids to develop and get them ready for the real world," he said.

There was something else waiting for the students. The Every Kid Is A Hero Foundation has given each of them their own comic.

"It says 'Super Alexa!'" Alexa said, holding up a comic book with her name and likeness.

"What does Super Alexa do?" I asked her.

"She saved the city from Doctor Villain!" she answered.

"To see the looks on their faces when they see themselves in their own story, that is the reward that we want," Britt said.

I had one more question for Alexa. Besides the grand entrances and low angle silhouette shots, what is it that makes someone a superhero?

"Because they help people," she said.

Well, in that event, a lot of the people at Station Camp High on Thursday truly were wonderful.

"You don't need a cape, you just need to care," Britt said.

Do you have a positive, good news story? You can email me at forrest.sanders@newschannel5.com.