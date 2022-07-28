NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — More than 7 months after being indicted in a kidnapping conspiracy that resulted in the murders of two people, four men have been charged with murder for hire, conspiracy to kidnap resulting in death and kidnapping resulting in death.

In December, 47-year-old Erik Charles Maund, 48-year-old Golad Peled, 47-year-old Bryon Brockway and 31-year-old Adam Carey were indicted for the March 2020 deaths of 33-year-old Holly Williams and 36-year-old William Lanway.

MNPD Erik Maund is arrested for his connection for two murders in Nashville.

MNPD Gilad Pelad is arrested for his alleged connection for the murder of two people in Nashville.

MNPD Adam Carey is arrested for his connection of the death of two Nashvillians in March 2020.

MNPD Bryon Brockway is arrested for his connection with Nashville murder victims.

According to the indictment, Maund would sometimes travel to Nashville to visit a relative and in early February 2020, emailed a woman, later identified as Williams to see her during an upcoming visit.

MNPD Holly A. Williams died in March 2020 as part of an alleged murder-for-hire scheme.

MNPD William Lanway died in March 2020 as part of an alleged murder-for-hire scheme.



After his visit to the city, Maund received text messages from Lanway who reportedly had a relationship with Williams and threatened to expose the relationship if Lanway did not receive the money he was demanding.

The indictment alleges that Maund enlisted the services of Peled, Brockway and Carey to "assist with dealing with the threats" and on March 5, 2020, he withdrew $15,000 from his bank account. Also on that same day, an “intelligence report” was prepared and provided to Peled.

After surveilling Williams, $8,000 in cash was allegedly deposited into a Speartip Security business account as well as $7,000 in cash to Peled's personal bank account.

The following day on March 12, Maund allegedly transferred $150,000 to a bank account controlled by Peled.

The indictment alleges that on the same day, Brockway and Carey confronted Williams and Lanway in a parking lot and murdered Lanway by shooting several times.

They then kidnapped Williams and reportedly drove her and Lanway to a construction site on Old Hickory Boulevard before murdering her.

Both bodies were discarded and within hours, the account they used to communicate was deleted and a rental car rented by Brockway was returned before all of the suspects reportedly fled to their respective locations.

It's alleged that at some point between March 11, 2020, and the present, $750,000 was transferred by Maund to Peled, Brockway and Carey for the crimes.

All defendants were arrested on December 10, 2021and remain in custody.

If convicted, all defendants face up to life in prison.