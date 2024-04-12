Four individuals shot, two of them Memphis police officers in exchange of gunfire

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Two police officers investigating a report of a suspicious vehicle were shot along with two other people in an exchange of gunfire early Friday in Tennessee, police officials said.

Memphis officers responded around 2 a.m. to a report of a suspicious vehicle, police posted on social media.

When officers approached the vehicle, police said, they were fired upon and returned fire. Two officers and two suspects were struck by gunfire.

The vehicle fled but was found a few blocks away, where police said one suspect was taken into custody and a second was found nearby.

Two officers and two suspects were taken to a hospital, police said. Officials did not release details of their conditions. Police later said a third officer grazed by gunfire was treated for minor injuries.

Prosecutors were contacted, and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation will investigate, police said.