Four of the seven officers placed on administrative assignment following Covenant document leak return to duty

Posted at 12:35 PM, Nov 17, 2023
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Four of the seven officers who were placed on administrative assignment following the Covenant document leak have returned to regular duty.

According to Metro Police, the investigation has advanced to this point and is continuing at this time.

The officers were originally placed on assignment following the leak of The Covenant School shooter's documents earlier this month.

7 Nashville police officers placed on administrative assignment after Covenant leak

The Covenant shooter's documents were leaked at the start of November via a talk show which was streamed online. None of the documents have been made available to the public since the March 27 mass shooting that left three adults and three children dead.

