Four people hospitalized after chemical spill at XpoLogisitics

Early this morning around 1 a.m. there was a chemical spill at XpoLogisitics where four people were transported to Vanderbilt Hospital for respiratory issues. Their conditions are considered non-life threatening.

The leak has been contained the area is safe and the property owner will take the lead on the clean-up efforts. Also, Cornerstore Frozen Bakery had to be evacuated for cautionary reasons.

Metro Water was there to ensure there was no spillage into nearby drains that could have contained the water.

