Four people shot overnight near East Nashville apartment complex

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — One person is dead, and three others are hurt after they were shot at an apartment complex in East Nashville. Details are limited in the investigation, but police said the victims were taken to different hospitals across Nashville.

We're still working to learn their conditions, but I have confirmed that one person has died. The shooting happened just after 8:30 pm Wednesday night at the MDHA apartments on the corner of South Fifth Street and Sylvan Street. Police tell us they found three people suffering from gunshot wounds when they got to the complex.

Police taped off multiple roads to investigate. We're still working to learn if police have any details about possible suspects, or what led up to the shooting.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at tony.sloan@newschannel5.com.