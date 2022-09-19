Four suspects arrested for home burglary, $200K worth of jewelry and cash taken

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Four men were arrested Thursday for a burglary in Forest Hills where more than $200,000 worth of jewelry and cash were reportedly stolen.

The Brentwood Police Department and Metro Nashville Police Department's Violent Crimes Division were working a joint investigation into the theft prior to the arrests.

The four suspects have been identified by Metro police as 36-year-old Danhrl Pelegrani, 32-year-old Juan Gutierrez, 31-year-old Lucas Oros Valderrnto, and 23-year-old Cesar Hedando Cortez Vlla. The suspects are all believed to be from Chile but refused to be interviewed by investigators after providing their names and ages.

The four suspects reportedly used a rented SUV to drive to the targeted home and used the vehicle to flee from the scene, says Metro police. The investigating officers were led to a hotel on Atrium Way after surveilling the SUV, where they blocked in the vehicle before making the arrests.

"Jewelry items" were found inside the SUV, along with two all-black outfits that were still wet and grass-stained, "consistent with someone walking in a wooded area," says Metro police.

The homeowner of the targeted burglary confirmed with investigators that the recovered jewelry items found in the SUV were hers.

Metro police says detectives walked the path near the burglarized property believed to be used by the suspects and found a discarded safe that was taken from the home. A subsequent search of the hotel room used by the suspects led to the discovery of multiple ID cards that did not belong to any of the four men.

Each of the suspects has been charged with aggravated burglary. Their bonds were set at $100,000 each by a judicial commissioner.

The suspects remain under investigation in Williamson County, as well as two other states, says Metro police.