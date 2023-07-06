Four suspects in shooting death of 4-year-old Taliyah Frazier set to be in court Thursday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Four suspects will appear in court on Thursday in the May shooting death of 4-year-old Taliyah Frazier in Nashville.

One of those suspects had to be brought back to Nashville after trying to make a run for it in North Carolina. 19-year-old Lamarion Buchanan was extradited to Nashville on June 27th after he was caught in Thomasville, NC.

Police say he fled Tennessee on a greyhound bus after three other suspects were arrested in the case: 23-year-old Trey Dennis, 20-year-old Keimari Johnson and 18-year-old Kenlando Lewis.

Investigators say these four men followed a black Chevy Malibu to a stop light on Dickerson Pike where they shot three people and sped off in what police called a targeted shooting.

The driver was shot in the left arm, a 2-year-old boy was grazed by a bullet and 4-year-old Taliyah Frazier was shot in the head. She died the next day at Vanderbilt. The driver and the 2-year-old recovered.

Court dates were rescheduled over the past month. All four of those suspects will be in court together facing multiple charges including criminal homicide.

This will be the first court appearance for Buchanan due to his extradition. They are set to be in the face of a judge at 9:15 a.m. More details are to be released following this morning's court appearance.