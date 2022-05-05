Four teenagers charged following multiple Wednesday night robberies, carjackings

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Four teenagers have been arrested and charged after being connected to multiple robberies and carjackings that took place Wednesday night, Metro Nashville police said.

MNPD was investigating a carjacking that happened in the 500 block of Harding Place when a robbery was reported with matching suspect descriptions. The robbery had happened at 200 Paragon Road.

The vehicle stolen from Harding Place — a 2010 Hyundai Accent — was tracked to Blackman Drive near Edmonson Pike. There, detectives found the Accent traveling with a silver Ford Mustang, which had also been reported stolen, from Whispering Hills Drive, earlier that evening.

MNPD A 2010 Hyundai Accent, stolen in a carjacking on Harding Place.

MNPD and helicopters from the Tennessee Highway Patrol followed the stolen cars to a gas station on Nolensville Pike and Elysian Fields Road, before both vehicles left the area of the gas station and split up.

Spike strips were used on Elysian Fields Road near Danby Drive, stopping the Accent. The driver of the car, a 17-year-old, and his 16-year-old female passenger were both arrested. The 17-year-old was charged with four counts of aggravated robbery. The 16-year-old, who was also charged with aggravated robbery, had a warrant out of juvenile court for her arrest.

The Mustang was taken down in the same area as the Accent on Danby Drive. From it, a stolen, loaded handgun was recovered.

MNPD A stolen handgun, recovered by MNPD in a carjacking bust.

A stolen AR-15 rifle was also found, through witnesses reporting seeing it being thrown from the window of the Mustang. That rifle was stolen in a home burglary in Hermitage.

MNPD An AR-15 rifle that was stolen from a home during a burglary in Hermitage.

Over 54 grams of marijuana were found in the floorboard of the Accent.

The Mustang driver, Demarion LaRosa, 18, was charged with two counts of carjacking, three counts of contributing to the delinquency of minors, felony weapon possession and possession of a controlled substance.

LaRosa's 15-year-old male passenger was charged with four counts of aggravated robbery and two counts of juvenile handgun possession.