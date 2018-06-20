4 Teens Arrested After High-Speed Chase Ends In Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Four teenagers were arrested after a high-speed pursuit that began in Wilson County and ended in the Germantown area of Nashville early Wednesday.

Investigators said the Tennessee Highway Patrol began pursuing a stolen vehicle in Wilson County at about 3 a.m.

The pursuit continued into Davidson County, where the suspect's vehicle was followed by several THP cruisers through the streets of downtown Nashville, then into Germantown.

Witnesses reported seeing the chase as it continued onto James Robertson Parkway at speeds of more than 55 mph.

The chase eventually came to a slow end at 7th Avenue and Hume Street where the vehicle hit a car.

Investigators said they found ammunition inside the vehicle. The vehicle was reported stolen out of Nashville.

The teenagers will be charged in Wilson County, troopers said.