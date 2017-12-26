Four teens arrested in chase involving stolen car

Cloudy
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Four teens are behind bars after becoming involved in a police chase in a stolen vehicle.
Hendersonville Police say it started around 1:15 a.m. Tuesday in the business district.
Officers say when they tried to stop the car, the driver refused, and the chase began.
Police say the pursuit ended when the car crashed on Briley Parkway at Exit 18B.
The ramp was closed for a short time overnight but has since reopened.
Metro Police say the car was stolen out of Nashville on Monday, but they're still trying to determine where the vehicle was actually taken.
Four teens were taken into custody following the chase. One was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with minor injuries.
