Four teens arrested in Nashville after Madison robbery

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville Police Department officers arrested four teenagers following an aggravated robbery Thursday night in Madison, where police said the boys were found with a large amount of drugs, guns and cash.

Police said the group of four robbed a person on Due West Avenue in a 2013 Ford Escape. A short time after the robbery was called into police, detectives were able to locate the Escape on Brick Church Pike. Detectives witnessed the rear passenger displaying a firearm outside the window, firing three rounds into the air, police said.

Authorities apprehend the group on Revels Drive with assistance from the department's helicopter. During a search of the Escape, detectives discovered three Glock pistols — one of which was reported stolen during a Dec. 29 motor vehicle burglary in Midtown — 400 grams of marijuana, two digital scales, and $900 in cash.

All four are charged in juvenile court with aggravated robbery.