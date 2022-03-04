Watch
News

Actions

Four teens arrested in Nashville after Madison robbery

1_19 MNPD Community Outreach pkg.transfer_frame_1866.jpeg
Eric Hilt
Metro Nashville Police Department (FILE photo)
1_19 MNPD Community Outreach pkg.transfer_frame_1866.jpeg
Posted at 1:32 PM, Mar 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-04 14:32:27-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville Police Department officers arrested four teenagers following an aggravated robbery Thursday night in Madison, where police said the boys were found with a large amount of drugs, guns and cash.

Police said the group of four robbed a person on Due West Avenue in a 2013 Ford Escape. A short time after the robbery was called into police, detectives were able to locate the Escape on Brick Church Pike. Detectives witnessed the rear passenger displaying a firearm outside the window, firing three rounds into the air, police said.

Authorities apprehend the group on Revels Drive with assistance from the department's helicopter. During a search of the Escape, detectives discovered three Glock pistols — one of which was reported stolen during a Dec. 29 motor vehicle burglary in Midtown — 400 grams of marijuana, two digital scales, and $900 in cash.

All four are charged in juvenile court with aggravated robbery.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap