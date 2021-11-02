Four Tennessee properties added to National Register of Historic Places

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Four properties in Tennessee have been added to the National Register of Historic Places.

A former school, revitalized downtown theater, an urban residence and a rural church and cemetery were all added to the list.

"Tennessee has a tremendous inheritance of important historic places that are highlighted by the diversity of these recent National Register listings," said Patrick McIntyre, state historic preservation officer and executive director.

There are more than 2,000 Tennessee sites on the National Register, with each of the state's 95 counties having at least one entry. The register lists cultural resources nationwide that have been deemed worthy of preservation.

Lauderdale High School in Ripley, Dixie Theatre in Lewisburg, Daniel Haney House in Memphis and Parker's Chapel Missionary Baptist Church and Cemetery in Portland are Tennessee's newest additions to the list.

