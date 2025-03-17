Four thousand suits donated to local charity

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — So much needed in the community, and sometimes getting help is just knowing where to look.

Who knows you may end up with a warehouse full of clothing and much more.

Well-known Nashville Reverend Enoch Fuzz is hoping to spread the word about a new charitable effort operated by a friend.

There are so many products such as boots and other items in boxes at Amazon and elsewhere.

My Brothers Keeper Outreach is finding a way to tap into this supply and wait until you see what they are having delivered today.

"It is so profound for communities not only in Nashville, but we are in Clarksville, TN," Christy Corley Sanders with Cast and Crown Performance Arts Center said.

Volunteers with charitable groups came from all around the mid-state to this warehouse in Nashville.

They came to meet with Bishop Terry Wells with My Brothers Keeper Outreach Ministries for yet another one of his special deliveries.

"Once you give me a referral I'm going to follow up. How much do you need? Give me all you got," said Bishop Wells.

The good folks with Men's Warehouse Clothing Store did just that donating four thousand suits, along with shoes, shirts, and belts; which has to be some type of record.

It's all unloaded next to boxes and boxes of household items donated to the charity by Amazon.

Bishop Wells who started his ministry here only three years ago did the footwork to get the donations.

Then he turned Rev. Enoch Fuzz to get the word out.

"When you are in a partnership with Fuzz you are not new to the community," said Bishop Wells.

Rev. Fuzz says he was glad to help.

"He said I need to give this stuff away and bless the community. I want to help the people. He'd just have hundreds of products."

Those from other charities will take the suits and other items to churches, homeless shelters, college students, and veterans.

It's just the beginning as My Brothers Keep plans to grow and continue to reach out for donations, and help others.

"I think it's amazing how God has brought this together," said Melinda Ross with Hiding Place.

Bishop Wells says even the warehouse space is donated by his friend local businessman Sanjay Patel.

If you would like to donate or learn more about Brothers Keeper Outreach the website is MBKjustice.com

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at nick.beres@newschannel5.com