Four-year-old crushed to death by bulldozer

Posted at 4:12 PM, May 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-08

HUMPHREYS COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — A four-year-old child was crushed to death by a bulldozer.

Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis confirms this happened earlier today on a property along Turtle Point Road.

Officials say that the father was moving the bulldozer which was on a trailer, while the child was standing behind and to the side when the bulldozer somehow shifted out of gear into neutral.

The bulldozer rolled off the side of the trailer and crushed the child.

The investigation is ongoing, but Sheriff Davis says that it appears to be a horribly horrific accident.

