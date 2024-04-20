Fourth annual 5K for MOVE Inclusive Dance raised $46,000

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — MOVE Inclusive's annual fundraiser, the Get MOVE'n' 5K, took place Saturday. They hit their $40,000 fundraising goal a week before the event actually happened, and raised a total of $46,000.

MOVE inclusive is a nonprofit dance studio for people of all ages, ability levels and backgrounds.

"Inclusive means everyone. Everyone getting the same access to the same opportunities, the same experience, no matter their ability level, where they come from, we are here to make our program work for them and fit their needs," Founder and Executive Director of MOVE Inclusive, Lauren Morris, said.

"Move is kinda like a sacred place to me. I literally love going there because it's my safe place, especially with Lauren, and that's because all my life I've been bullied. Up until Inclusive I couldn't find a real true home, but now I have it," one of the participants said.

This is MOVE's fifth anniversary. Morris said all the donations they receive allow them to further their community outreach programs and keep growing through the Middle Tennessee area.

Her favorite part is at the end of the 5K, after all the runners and walkers finish, they have a ceremony and the MOVE Inclusive dancers take the stage to perform for everyone there.

"There's nothing like seeing them perform live, and you actually get to hear some of their stories, and their families stories as well, so you see the impact that this fundraiser makes," Morris said.

If you want to learn more about MOVE Inclusive dance, you can visit their website.