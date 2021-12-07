Fourth grader caught after bringing unloaded pistol to school

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A fourth grader at Tulip Grove Elementary School was sent home Monday after he brought an unloaded 9mm pistol to school.

Metro Police say another student told teachers his classmate had the weapon.

The 10-year-old said he took the gun from under the bed of a relative and the relative didn't know it was taken.

The school principal found the gun during a search and called MNPD.

According to Metro Schools, the student involved will be subject to school board policy and laws that govern weapons on school grounds.

Youth Services officers will also send a report to Juvenile Court for review to see if charges will be filed.