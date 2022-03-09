Fourth of July 2022 festivities announced for Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Nashville Convention and Visitors Corp announced their lineup for the city's Let Freedom Sing Fourth of July event this summer.

While they announced the majority of the artists to play throughout the weekend, the group will announce the headline in the coming weeks.

"As Nashville’s momentum as a global destination with world-class events continues to grow, we are grateful that Nashville’s annual Independence Day celebration will be bigger and better,” said Butch Spyridon, CEO, Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp. "We will be promoting all the activities the entire weekend to bring in visitors, and we also want Nashvillians to enjoy a great concert and fireworks show right in their backyard."

The event will include the city's typical fireworks show, which will sync up with live music from the Nashville Symphony.

For those who want to enjoy the festivities, the concert and fireworks show are free and open to the public. During the day, the free Family Fun Zone is returning to Music City Walk of Fame Park.

The main concert stage will set up at First and Broadway. After the concert, the event will shift to Ascend Amphitheater for the live performance by the Nashville Symphony and the fireworks show.

Ticketed concerts leading up to July 4 include:

Thursday, June 30

Motley Crue with Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts at Nissan Stadium

5 Seconds of Summer at Ascend Amphitheater

Dan Tyminksi for Springer Mountain Farms Bluegrass Nights at the Ryman

Ben Folds with the Nashville Symphony at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center

Friday, July 1

Ben Folds with the Nashville Symphony at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center

Saturday, July 2

Funk N’ Nashville: Morris Day, Zapp, Cameo, SOS Band & Bar Kays at Bridgestone Arena

Chagall Guevara with Over the Rhine at the Ryman Auditorium

Ben Folds with the Nashville Symphony at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center

Sunday, July 3

Dude Perfect at Bridgestone Arena

Riley Green with Sammy Kershaw and Morgan Wade at Ascend Amphitheater

Tuesday, July 5