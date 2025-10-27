Fourth teenager dies in Sunday morning car crash in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A fourth teenager has died overnight in a car crash that happened early Sunday morning in Nashville.

MNPD said the latest victim was 17-year-old Kerlos Toma. Toma was the driver of an Infinity Sedan carrying Maximos Ibrahim and David Fakhory, both 19, and Raafat Nassif, who was also 17.

At approximately 12:45 a.m., Toma was driving at a high rate of speed and struck the driver of a Jeep Renegade who was traveling northbound. Ibrahim and Nassif died at the scene, while Fakhory and Toma later died at Vanderbilt. The 24-year-old Jeep driver was also taken to the hospital.

At last check, the Jeep driver's injuries were not considered serious. Police say no one in either car wore a seatbelt.

Initial evidence indicates that the Infiniti was partially in the oncoming Jeep's lane at impact, but investigators are still working to figure out exactly what happened.

